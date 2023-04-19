Rekindling Hope: How Support Programmes Aid Migrant Returnees in Bangladesh to Rebuild Their Lives

Fatema, his wife, has supported him all along, providing care and support that never wavered, keeping him and their eldest daughter Maria alive during their darkest days. Maria had become critically ill at the same time as Moharaj’s accident. Maria is now recovering.

One bright light during this challenging time for the family was their youngest daughter Mahiya, a little fashionista who never misses an opportunity to flaunt her lovely dresses. Oblivious to the hardship her father went through, her playfulness and enjoyment breathed life into the family.

Moharaj has made good use of the assistance and financial literacy training offered by Prottasha, and now runs a successful tea shop. Through the earnings, he can support his family of five. His son, Jubayer, often lends him a helping hand in running the business.