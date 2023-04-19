Submit Release
EQUAL: EU-funded project to empower women launched in Armenia

On 18 April, the EU-funded project ‘EQUAL – EU 4 Women Empowerment in Armenia’, was launched in Armenia.

The aim of the project is to empower women to bring about social change in Armenia. The project will pay particular attention to Ararat, Vayots Dzor, Kotayk, Armavir, Syunik, Shirak, Lori and Tavush marzes. EQUAL will provide women with support to realise their political, economic and socio-cultural rights, targeting in particular women from vulnerable and disadvantaged groups.

 “Empowering women in Armenia is not only a moral imperative, but also a real investment in the country’s future. By promoting gender equality, breaking down barriers, and creating more opportunities for women to participate fully in all aspects of society, we can unlock their full potential and drive progress towards a more just and prosperous Armenia,” EU Ambassador to Armenia, Andrea Wiktorin, said at the opening ceremony.

The project will be implemented by the OXYGEN Foundation, in partnership with the  European Partnership for Democracy, Netherlands Helsinki Committee, Women’s Development Resource Centre-WINNET Goris, Women’s Support Centre, and WINNET Sweden.

Press release

