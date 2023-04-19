Ukraine EU accession: Reform Support Team at Verkhovna Rada looking for four Senior Legal Experts 

The Reform Support Team (RST) for Legal Approximation of Ukrainian Legislation to the EU acquis will be established within the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as part of the EU-supported ‘Ukraine Reforms Architecture’ (URA) programme.

The RST will address the critical needs of the Ukrainian Parliament in the area of EU acquis transposition and provide support to accelerate critical European integration reforms.

The RST will be integrated into existing coordination mechanisms between the Parliament and the Government while maintaining close collaboration and coordination with other reform teams of the Ukraine Reforms Architecture. The team will consist of ten experienced Legal Experts in the pilot stage.

As of now, RST is looking for the four Senior Legal Experts in the following EU acquis areas:

Intellectual Property Law;

Environment;

Consumer and Health Protection,

Financial Services.

Thel consultancy assignment is expected to start in May 2023 and has an estimated duration until 31 August 2023.

The deadline for applications is 1 May.

