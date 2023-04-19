Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,177 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine EU accession: Reform Support Team at Verkhovna Rada looking for four Senior Legal Experts 

The Reform Support Team (RST) for Legal Approximation of Ukrainian Legislation to the EU acquis will be established within the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as part of the EU-supported ‘Ukraine Reforms Architecture’ (URA) programme.

The RST will address the critical needs of the Ukrainian Parliament in the area of EU acquis transposition and provide support to accelerate critical European integration reforms.

The RST will be integrated into existing coordination mechanisms between the Parliament and the Government while maintaining close collaboration and coordination with other reform teams of the Ukraine Reforms Architecture. The team will consist of ten experienced Legal Experts in the pilot stage.

As of now,  RST is looking for the four Senior Legal Experts in the following EU acquis areas:

  • Intellectual Property Law;
  • Environment;
  • Consumer and Health Protection,
  • Financial Services.

Thel consultancy assignment is expected to start in May 2023 and has an estimated duration until 31 August 2023. 

The deadline for applications is 1 May.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine EU accession: Reform Support Team at Verkhovna Rada looking for four Senior Legal Experts 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more