Azerbaijan: EU-funded project organises training on mental health for doctors at Barda Central District Hospital

The EU-funded project for the ‘Coordination and Transformation of Mental Health Services in the Post-Conflict Period’ has organised a training for doctors at Barda Central District Hospital in Azerbaijan.

Experts from the Ministry of Health and the TABIB national agency trained doctors at Barda Hospital on how to identify and treat the most common mental disorders. Practical sessions and group work were conducted throughout the course to improve participants’ practical skills.

The training was organised by the WHO Country Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and TABIB, a public legal entity which carries out the management of state medical entities and supervision in this sphere.

