Visa-free travel: EU launches travel authorisation system for Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine from 2024

From 2024, nationals of all 59 countries across the world that enjoy visa-free travel to the EU, including Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, will be required to obtain ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System) travel authorisation. This is a new requirement introduced by the European Union to enter any of the 27 Schengen countries, Bulgaria, Romania, or Cyprus.
ETIAS is an online travel authorisation, not a visa.
With a valid ETIAS travel authorisation, you will be able to stay in any of the 30 European countries for 90 days in any 180-day period.
To apply for ETIAS you must have a passport valid for more than 3 months, provide an email address, complete the online form and pay a fee of €7.
There is only one official ETIAS website: europa.eu/etias. The application form will be made available on this website once the system is launched.
