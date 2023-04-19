MBG Holdings Announces Delayed 10K Filing Due to Auditor Change

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TX, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – MBG Holdings, Inc (OTC Pink: MBGH), holding company of Onepath Systems, LLC and AMR Resources, LLC, a leading telecommunications lifecycle company, today announced that its Annual Form 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission would be delayed due to a late unexpected change in accounting firms as disclosed in a Form 8-K filing on March 30, 2023. Because of this, the Company filed an extension with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is working diligently and expeditiously with a newly retained auditor who has increased resources, and they have already started field and audit work.



About MBG Holdings



MBG Holdings, Inc is the holding company of Onepath Systems, LLC and AMR Resources, LLC, a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems, and a global technician base. AMR Resources, LLC specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system/network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company’s clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, and government.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as such term is defined in the Exchange Act. These statements reflect our current expectations regarding our possible future results of operations, performance, and achievements. Wherever possible, the Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based on information currently available to us. Accordingly, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, which could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Further, the safe harbor provisions of the Exchange Act may not apply to an issuer that issues penny stock. These statements speak only as of the date of this Press Release. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Press Release except as required by federal applicable law.



Contacts:

Mike McClure

MBG Holdings

(512) 360-0459

mike.mcclure@multibandglobal.com

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com