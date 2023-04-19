Éco Entreprises Québec consolidates its leadership in ecodesign

Packlab on the future of packaging

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ) is holding its very first collaborative laboratory, Packlab, in Montreal on April 19 and 20, 2023. More than 160 people take part in this unique opportunity to attend a rich program. Fifteen experienced speakers and key players who have tested ecodesign and recyclability approaches will highlight exciting initiatives and ideas. The event features Fabrice Peltier, a designer and communicator known for his long track record and expertise in packaging design, as keynote speaker.



"Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), which is at the heart of the modernization of our curbside recycling system, is kicking off a real revolution in Quebec that will bring about a positive movement for all players in the value chain. This first Packlab is dedicated primarily to ÉEQ's member producers who face many challenges, including overpackaging. For more than ten years, ÉEQ has been supporting them in their eco-friendly packaging choices and will continue to fulfill this fundamental role for its members."

- Maryse Vermette, CEO of Éco Entreprises Québec.



"We are particularly proud that Fabrice Peltier, a pioneer of ecodesign in Europe and a collaborator of ÉEQ for nearly 15 years, has shared his expertise and passed on his knowledge. We are convinced that great innovations will follow for producers here and elsewhere.”

- Geneviève Dionne, Director, Ecodesign and Circular Economy, Éco Entreprises Québec.



The Packlab was an opportunity for ÉEQ to reaffirm its commitment to act as a leader in ecodesign and recyclability for a circular economy. The organization intends to continue its efforts to raise awareness of issues related to the design and manufacturing of packaging, but also to its marketing and second life.

This laboratory is the result of the collaboration and sustained participation of companies, organizations, and experts who - through conferences, workshops, and panels - will discuss current topics such as: emerging fibres and flexible plastics, business opportunities and marketing issues, prospects for sustainable packaging and fair packaging and finally, changes that will be brought about by EPR curbside recycling.

Fabrice Peltier, a designer and communicator known for his long track record and expertise in packaging design and ecodesign, will explain how, among other things, the new French government regulations have accelerated the transformation of the packaging world and how this has created many opportunities for the industry. Mr. Peltier believes that all the players in the value chain must work together to revolutionize the packaging world, including companies that market packaging, suppliers, distributors, manufacturers, curbside recycling players, creative agencies and designers.

About Éco Entreprises Québec

A private non-profit organization, Éco Entreprises Québec has represented producers of containers, packaging and printed materials in their financial responsibility for selective collection since 2005. Designated as a designated management organization (DMO) in 2022, ÉEQ is the prime contractor for the management of curbside recycling in Quebec from a sustainable development perspective.

As a leader in extended producer responsibility, ÉEQ develops, manages and advises its producer members on circular economy solutions to reduce their environmental footprint. To achieve this, ÉEQ places eco-design, recyclability and traceability at the heart of its actions with its partners. ÉEQ will continue to exercise its role as an accredited organization during the transition from the compensation system to EPR selective collection.

