The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Big Savings

The breathtaking beauty of The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort on St. Croix
ST. CROIX, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort, one of the Caribbean’s oldest family-owned and -operated resorts, is offering hundreds of dollars in savings for guests visiting the resort during its 75th anniversary year.
Throughout the year, The Buccaneer is highlighting the unique heritage and beauty of St. Croix, an island with “a vibe like no other”, that has captured the hearts of guests, staff and the local community.
To mark this occasion, The Buccaneer – known for delivering world-renowned hospitality for decades – is offering an exclusive discount of 15 percent off a five-night stay in luxury ocean view, deluxe oceanfront, deluxe oceanfront garden view, or beachside doubloons accommodations.
Guests who book directly with the hotel will also receive a value-added package that includes a $250 Resort Credit, welcome fruit and snack basket, complimentary one-day cabana rental, and a beautiful Buccaneer beach bag, amounting to a total value-add of $450.
“We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our loyal guests and share the beauty of St. Croix,” said Elizabeth Armstrong, third-generation owner and operator of The Buccaneer.
The Buccaneer is the perfect choice for a romantic escape, family vacation or girlfriends’ getaway.
St. Croix is known as a culinary hotspot in the U.S. Virgin Islands, offering a range of food festivals, tours and other events throughout the year, as well as a robust international dining scene. Historical attractions include the Estate Whim Museum, the Cruzan Rum Distillery and fortresses dating back to the mid-1700s.
The promotion is valid for travel through December 19, 2023. Bookings must be made by April 30, 2023, and must be secured directly with The Buccaneer via phone (800-255-3881), email, or the Promotions Booking Engine (https://www.thebuccaneer.com/offers/anniversary-sale). No passport is required for U.S. citizens traveling to St. Croix.
About The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort
Celebrating more than 75 years of Caribbean hospitality, The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, located on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, blends timeless charm and elegance with modern luxury. The Buccaneer, which has been family-owned and -operated for three generations, has received high honors from the travel industry and earned a multitude of “World’s Best” accolades over the years. Guests receive an enduring promise to meet and exceed the highest standards of taste, elegance and discerning preferences. The resort’s mission is for every guest to return and become part of The Buccaneer family. Team members provide world-class service and work towards ensuring that every visitor becomes an ambassador for St. Croix. All rooms are designed and furnished to be an intimate retreat surrounded by the beachfront beauty of St. Croix. Each room features a patio or balcony to experience spectacular views and cooling breezes. For more information visit www.thebuccaneer.com.
