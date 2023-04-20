Mobility City of Denver Opens a Showroom in the Mile High City Offering Mobility Equipment Repair, Rental and Sales
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
Mobility equipment owners in the Front Range Corridor it's time to get excited because top notch customer care arrived in Greater Denver courtesy of Matt & Josh
We understand how important mobility is to our customers, and we are committed to ensuring that you have the best experience possible. So come experience the difference at our new Colorado showroom.”BOCA RATON, FL, US, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is thrilled to announce that Josh Liss and Matt Moyers are ready to provide top-notch repair, rental, and sales services from their brand new showroom located in Littleton Colorado. And that's not all - their skilled technicians will even make house calls to ensure that you have the freedom and mobility you deserve.
— Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
"The Grand Opening of Mobility City of Denver is here! Our team of experts, led by owners Josh Liss and Matt Moyers, is now available to provide top notch support and assistance in The Mile High City. Whether you need help with repairs, upgrades, rentals, or just have general questions about your equipment, they are here to provide unparalleled care and attention to detail." said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
"At our company, we believe that everyone deserves the freedom to move around and maintain their independence. That's why we are thrilled to announce the Denver Colorado launch of our complete suite of mobility equipment repair, rental and sale services! Whether you're looking for a temporary mobility solution or a permanent one, Josh and Matt have got you covered. From wheelchairs and power chairs to walkers and rollators, we have a range of mobility options to suit your individual needs. Remember to ask about our range of lift chairs and hospital beds too! With our top-of-the-line equipment and expert staff, you can rest assured that you'll receive the best possible service and support. So Denver, why wait? Come and experience the freedom and independence that our mobility products, repairs, and rentals can offer you!" said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
Mobility City of Denver CO is powered by 2 owners with a strong business background who chose to focus on helping others. Josh Liss functions as the President and COO of Mobility City of Denver after a 20+ year career in Public Relations; and Matt Moyers, a recently retired IP Valuation Expert, brings over 20+ years of business experience to bear on his owner/operator position in the franchise.
"Our mission is to provide the mobility impaired with the freedom and independence they deserve. We understand the frustration of seeing loved ones confined due to medical and health issues. The joy that comes from helping people find freedom of movement after having it limited is an exciting way to engage with customers. With our top-notch range of mobility solutions, we help people independently get to the mailbox, run errands at the convenience store, and even stroll around the mall," said Matt Moyers.
"We’ve each cared for loved ones with mobility challenges and wished there was a company like Mobility City around to provide the services they depend upon. Owning a Mobility City location appealed to me because it allows us to help improve the quality of people’s lives through increased mobility. It feels good to help others,” said Josh Liss.
"Our decision to give Mobility City of Denver to Josh and Matt was an easy one, as they share our vision of providing services that positively impact people's lives. We are confident that they can take our mission to the next level and help even more people live life to the fullest in their community. We can't wait to see what the future holds for this exciting new partnership!" said Diane Baratta.
"Mobility City of Denver CO continues our expansion into the western US and is soon to be joined by a location in Orange County California,” said Vincent Baratta, COO for Mobility City. “We’re particularly excited to forge new relationships with the owners of Mobility City of Denver given their entrepreneurial enthusiasm, and desire to help people. Don't let anything hold you back - visit Mobility City of Denver soon and experience the ultimate in mobility solutions!" said Vincent Baratta.
About Mobility City
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 37 of the top MSA’s in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City Holdings, Inc., uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including wheelchairs, power chairs, lift chairs, hospital beds, and mobility scooters through over 46 locations in 27 states.
With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home. Also, Mobility City services mobility scooters in Big Box stores via National Contracts.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Ste A9, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
PR Holding
Mobility City Holdings, Inc
+1 561-300-4100
pr@mobilitycity.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Mobility City of Denver Explained in 30 seconds