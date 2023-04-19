SIVBQ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 12, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of SVB Financial Group Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of SVB Financial Group (OTC PINK: SIVBQ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: June 16, 2021 to March 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that SVB Financial Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company failed to disclose to investors the risks presented by impending rising interest rates; (2) the Company failed to disclose to investors that, in an environment with high interest rates, SVB would be worse off than banks that did not cater to tech startups and venture capital-backed companies; (3) the Company failed to disclose that, if its investments were negatively affected by rising interest rates, it was particularly susceptible to a bank run; (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in SVB you have until May 12, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

