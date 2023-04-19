TIPS awarded Rivell as Vendor, Offering Schools and Local Governments Procurement of Technology Products and Services

Rivell awarded by TIPS as a vendor, providing an easy and efficient procurement process for technology products and services to schools and local governments.

We are thrilled to be selected as a TIPS vendor and to expand our reach to schools and local government” — Ryan Laeys, CEO of Rivell

SEWELL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rivell, a New Jersey based leading provider of technology products and services, is pleased to announce that it has been chosen as a vendor on The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), a national cooperative purchasing program. With this new vendor status, Rivell can provide schools and local governments with easy and efficient access to its innovative technology solutions.

Rivell's selection as a TIPS vendor allows schools and local governments to streamline their procurement process for technology products and services, including hardware, software, networking solutions, and IT consulting services. By partnering with TIPS, Rivell can offer its clients a cost-effective and time-saving way to purchase quality technology products and services without having to go through a traditional bidding process.

Ryan said - "Our focus is always on providing the best solutions and services to our clients, and we are excited to have the opportunity to work with TIPS to further that mission."

TIPS provides members with the ability to purchase products and services from pre-vetted vendors at competitive pricing, without the need for a lengthy procurement process. This enables schools and local governments to make purchases quickly and easily, freeing up time and resources for other important projects.

About Rivell:

Rivell is a leading provider of technology products and services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of schools, local governments, and businesses across New Jersey. Rivell offers a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including cloud computing, network design and infrastructure, networking, cybersecurity, Access Control, VoIP, and managed services. With a focus on innovation and exceptional service, Rivell delivers cutting-edge technology solutions to help its clients achieve their goals.

Whether you're a school, local government, or business, Rivell.com has the expertise and experience to provide you with the technology solutions you need to succeed. Visit https://rivell.com/ or contact at info@rivell.com to learn more about our services and how we can help you achieve your technology goals.