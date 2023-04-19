Gov. Reeves to speak at Military Star Schools Recognition Program set for Tuesday, April 18 at Brandon High School

MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release: April 17, 2023

WHO: The Mississippi Department of Education along with Gov. Tate Reeves will recognize the 61 schools recently named the inaugural Military Star Schools in the state. Gov. Reeves established the Military Star School program in February 2022 through Executive Order 1561 .

WHAT: Military Star Schools Recognition Program being held to recognize Mississippi schools that have made a significant commitment to supporting military families and children of service members.

WHEN: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18

WHERE: Multipurpose Room at Brandon High School, 3090 MS-18, Brandon, MS 39042