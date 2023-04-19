Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,164 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Reeves to speak at Military Star Schools Recognition Program set for Tuesday, April 18 at Brandon High School

MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release: April 17, 2023

WHO: The Mississippi Department of Education along with Gov. Tate Reeves will recognize the 61 schools recently named the inaugural Military Star Schools in the state. Gov. Reeves established the Military Star School program in February 2022 through Executive Order 1561.

WHAT: Military Star Schools Recognition Program being held to recognize Mississippi schools that have made a significant commitment to supporting military families and children of service members.

WHEN: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18

WHERE: Multipurpose Room at Brandon High School, 3090 MS-18, Brandon, MS 39042

 

You just read:

Gov. Reeves to speak at Military Star Schools Recognition Program set for Tuesday, April 18 at Brandon High School

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more