Top Neurosurgeon, Dr. Albert Wong, of Los Angeles' DOCS Health will be Presenting at the Upcoming "5th Annual Global Spondyloarthritis Virtual Summit" in May

Widely known as a leader in orthopedic and neurosurgery spinal care, DOCS Health's Dr. Albert Wong will present at the "5th Annual Global Spondyloarthritis Virtual Summit" taking place on May 5-6, 2023, from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm PDT.

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the premier virtual health event for the spondyloarthritis community, the "5th Annual Global Spondyloarthritis Summit" features renowned rheumatologists and other health experts who will provide the most up-to-date findings and comprehensive information on essential topics that relate to the disease. Under the theme "Moving Together Towards Better Health Outcomes" this year's free virtual program features 12 experts, including Dr. Albert Wong, from the international community who will be discussing the following subjects, "Flares and Possible Triggers," "Diet & Nutrition," "Surgery & Joint Replacement Recommendations," "Cardiovascular Disease," and more. Specifically, Dr. Wong will lead a discussion on the topic "When is Joint Replacement and Spine Surgery Recommended?" on May 5, 2023, at 2:00 PDT. Spondyloarthritis is the term for a group of inflammatory diseases that cause joint inflammation, or arthritis. Spondyloarthritis can be classified as either axial or peripheral. The axial form affects mostly the pelvic joints and spine. The peripheral form affects the limbs. The condition may also cause inflammation in the eyes, gastrointestinal tract and areas where ligaments and tendons attach to bones.

Dr. Albert Wong is a renowned board-certified, dual fellowship-trained neurosurgeon specializing in degenerative spinal conditions, complex spinal deformities, tumors and spinal trauma. Dr. Wong completed his fellowship training for minimally invasive spinal surgery (MISS) at Stanford University Medical School and complex spine deformity surgery at Northwestern University. He has extensive experience with the newest technologies including computer-guided robotic navigation, augmented reality-assisted surgeries, microscopic minimally invasive surgeries, endoscopic surgeries with incisions less than ½ inch and motion preservation with artificial disc replacements.

For a full list of planned topics or to register for the event, please visit:

https://spondyloarthritissummit.vfairs.com/en/

"For those diagnosed with spondyloarthritis or in the medical field, this event is an opportunity to learn tips and tools for treatment options and managing symptoms, while also connecting with others," says Dr. Albert Wong.

More about DOCS Health:

DOCS Health is located at 8436 W. 3rd St, Suite 800, in Los Angeles, CA. DOCS Health is the source of innovative medical treatments for spinal, orthopedic and neurological conditions, which can be performed at their state-of-the-art center. The team of orthopedic, sports injury, neurosurgery spine surgeons and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists have all received their education and training from some of the finest universities and most recognized medical institutions in the country. For more information or to schedule a consultation with one of DOCS Health specialists, please call (424) 800-3627 or visit http://www.docshealth.com.

Media Contact

Anita K, DOCS Health, (424) 800-3627, anita.sessionpr@gmail.com

SOURCE DOCS Health