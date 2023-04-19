Submit Release
Zomentum Introduces All-new Document Creation With Ai-powered Writing

Let AI write your proposals! Overcome the most tedious part of the sales process

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, full-stack revenue platform for IT professionals introduced today its latest feature: Smart AI writer. The new feature is designed to streamline the document creation process and help businesses generate high-quality proposals with ease.

"We are committed to helping partners win more revenue. We understand that creation of proposals is very tedious. With our new AI-powered proposal writing feature, we are taking document creation to the next level, allowing our partners to save time, reduce their workload, and improve the quality of their proposals," said Shruti Ghatge, Co-founder and CEO, Zomentum.

Zomentum's Smart AI-writer is a powerful tool that can generate proposals, quotes, and any kind of document. It can also translate text into any language and write emails to send along with the proposal. This feature is specifically crafted to reduce the workload of our partners and facilitate the creation of high-quality content with ease.

The AI-powered proposal writing feature is now available to all Zomentum users. Partners can try it out for themselves and experience how they can leverage the power of AI in the sales process.

About Zomentum

Zomentum is a revenue platform built to deliver partner success. It offers sales and billing automation for Partners and a partner management solution for SaaS vendors.

