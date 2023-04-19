Register now for Envisioning the Future, the Project Management Institute of Chicagoland Chapter's 18th Annual Leadership Forum

Envisioning the Future, hosted by the PMI Chicagoland Chapter, is a networking and learning opportunity for executives and leaders. Join us onsite in Wheeling, Illinois, or online via Zoom events. Event date/time: Friday, May 5, 2023, from 7:30 am - 12:00 pm CT

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- April 19, 2023 -- Register now

Influential leaders need to be visionaries who can successfully navigate an ever-changing environment and implement the right strategies today for future success. The Leadership Forum enables executives, senior leaders, and mid-level project management professionals to gather and hear presentations delivered by award-winning industry leaders.

PMI Chicagoland's Leadership Forum is one of the Chapter's signature events. This year's presenters will discuss key technology trends that impact our ways of working, best practices for developing a robust corporate culture, and the power of strategic prioritization on project outcomes.

Presenters and Presentation Topics:

Matt Tomlinson, Director at the Project Management Institute and Director, Technical Product Management at Indeed.com, will deliver "Mega Trends Reshaping the Future"

Amber Bardon, CEO, Parasol Alliance Councilor, PMI Chicagoland Executive Council, will present "How to Build an Award-Winning Culture."

Tanya Roberts, Senior Director, and David Sanchez, Principal Consultant, IPM Integrated Project Management Company, will share "Overcoming Prioritization's Toughest Challenge."

Steve Barger, Chair of PMI Chicagoland Executive Council, is our esteemed event chair and emcee.

View the full event schedule and presenter details.

Why should you attend Envisioning the Future?

Transformation: Learn from industry leaders how to transform and champion for business success

Growth Mindset: Gain insights into cultivating the right culture and environment that promote organization-wide transformation for sustainable growth

Innovation: Take away new ideas and approaches to implement innovation and transformation in your teams

Develop Greater Focus: Understand fresh perspectives and concepts for transformational leadership and the new normal

Participants of this event will earn 4 PDU's in Power Skills in the PMI Talent Triangle®.

Register here

The PMI Chicagoland chapter extends its appreciation to the event sponsor:

Lewis University

Lewis University is an innovative and forward-thinking Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs. Burning Glass Labor Insight reports that 34% of project management postings currently require a graduate degree. Lewis' GAC-accredited Project Management, MS will provide the leading-edge knowledge and skills to make you an in-demand professional and open the door to greater opportunity.

About the PMI Chicagoland Chapter

PMI Chicagoland Chapter membership offers many benefits including the opportunity to network with other Project Management professionals and practitioners in a diverse range of industries in the Chicago metropolitan area to share project experiences, effective project management techniques and tools, and valuable lessons learned.

Media Contact

Leslie Farrell, PMI Chicagoland Chapter, 9202793738, dirmarketingpr@pmichicagoland.org

SOURCE PMI Chicagoland Chapter