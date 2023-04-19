Paragon Products, Ronnie Neville Sign 'Ultimate Irish' Deal

Video Link: Ultimate Irish Peeler

HONG KONG, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Products Ltd. announced today that the company has signed an exclusive agreement with Irish pitchman Ronnie Neville for the ongoing promotion of its Ultimate Irish™ line of kitchen products.

First featured in a commercial for the Ultimate Irish Peeler, Neville burst onto the 'As Seen on TV' scene in the fall of 2022 and quickly went viral. His charming accent and quirky style even grabbed the attention of Seán William McLoughlin, better known as "Jacksepticeye," a famous YouTuber with some 29 million followers. McLoughlin dedicated an entire episode of his show – titled "The Greatest Irish Salesman of All Time" – to showcasing Neville's selling techniques.

"The first weekend we test a commercial, we air on just a few stations and get perhaps a few thousand views online," said Jordan Pine, Paragon's creative director and co-founder. "With Ronnie's commercial, we quickly surpassed 100,000 views and suddenly people everywhere were quoting his clever lines and jokes."

"I won't stop until every home in America has an Ultimate Irish product," Neville said. "They're the best products in the world!"

The Ultimate Irish™ line of kitchen products currently includes the aforementioned peeler and a unique "prep bowl" for making salads and stir-fry. Paragon's best-selling Egg Pod™ microwave egg cooker – which recently entered its fourth year as a nationally ranked winner – will also be joining the lineup.

"We are excited about the opportunity this partnership with Ronnie creates," said Paragon co-founder Bill Quarless, who leads Paragon's engineering and manufacturing teams. "We have several other great products in development that will soon be ready to join the Ultimate Irish line."

ABOUT PARAGON

Paragon Products Ltd. (paragonproducts.com) is a Hong Kong-based company that specializes in creating hit products and winning commercials for the 'As Seen on TV' industry. Founded in 2010 by two US military veterans with deep industry expertise, Paragon is behind many well-known TV brands, including the Bell+Howell TacLight™ flashlight, RoboTwist™ electric jar opener and Boom Touch™ portable speaker.

