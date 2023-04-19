Columbia Overseas Value Fund Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary

Fund's long-term performance drives four-star overall Morningstar RatingTM

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that the Columbia Overseas Value Fund (COSZX) is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. Since inception, the fund has generated consistent long-term performance for shareholders across market cycles.

Fred Copper, Lead Portfolio Manager, was instrumental in the design of the Columbia Overseas Value Fund and has managed it since inception. The fund invests in international markets across a wide range of sectors including financials, energy and consumer staples. Mr. Copper and co-portfolio manager, Daisuke Nomoto, have worked together for more than 17 years.

The fund has the flexibility to seek opportunities across geographies and throughout the full spectrum of market capitalizations and styles – with the ability to cast a wide net to support diversification and consistency of return profile. When the team identifies an investment opportunity, the stock must pass three tests: fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and macroeconomic assessment. The fund's top-down macroeconomic framework, which focuses on how economic incentives influence equity markets, is a distinguishing feature of the investment process and can be particularly helpful in identifying when companies are at the optimal point in the business cycle.

"Following our three-test process is instrumental in allowing us to focus on what is driving individual stocks on both the micro and macro level, and allows us to be adaptive," Copper said. "It also helps us focus on the ‘what' more than the ‘where.' We believe that the type of company you are investing in matters more than where it is geographically located."

The portfolio management team leverages a research-intensive approach and taps the firm's capabilities, including 100+ research analysts across 18 countries, who provide deep industry knowledge and help identify undervalued stocks that appear poised for growth. "Not only do we have a comprehensive understanding and familiarity of each piece of the process, but we also have the ability to access world class expertise and research intensity across the firm – allowing us to understand deeply what matters most in that point of time," Nomoto said.

Ratings and rankings

Time Period Overall 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 15-Year Percentile Rank 27 32 44 6 27 # of Peers 363 331 307 191 120 Star Rating 4-stars 3-stars 3-stars 4-stars

Category: Foreign Large Value as of March 31, 2023

Ratings and rankings shown for Institutional Share Class. Other classes may have different performance characteristics and may have different ratings. Morningstar Ratings are based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure. Morningstar Rankings are based on annualized total returns.1

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,500 people, including over 650 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $584 billion of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.2

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP. For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

1 Columbia Overseas Value Fund earns a four-star Overall Morningstar Rating among funds in the Foreign Large Value category as of March 31, 2023 based on a Morningstar risk-adjusted return measure.

2 As of December 31, 2022.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a mutual fund carefully before investing. For a free prospectus or a summary prospectus, which contains this and other important information about the funds, visit www.columbiathreadneedleus.com/investor/. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Morningstar Percentile Rankings are based on the average annual total returns of the funds in the category for the periods stated. They do not include sales charges or redemption fees but do include operating expenses and the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains distributions. Share class rankings vary due to different expenses. If sales charges or redemption fees were included, total returns would be lower.

For each fund with at least a three-year history, Morningstar calculates a Morningstar Rating™ used to rank the fund against other funds in the same category. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly excess performance, without any adjustments for loads (front-end, deferred, or redemption fees), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. The top 10% of funds in each category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. (Each share class is counted as a fraction of one fund within this scale and rated separately, which may cause slight variations in the distribution percentages.) The Overall Morningstar Rating for a fund is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five- and ten-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics.

©2023 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Columbia funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC.

© 2023 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

