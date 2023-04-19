Verimatrix To Demo New App Security Technology at 2023 RSA Conference

New Verimatrix microsite, VMX Labs and new Verimatrix XTD UX and design highlights cybercriminals' growing use of mobile apps as attack path

Verimatrix event at The Clancy hotel to introduce Verimatrix XTD mobile app protection to cybersecurity thought leaders

Verimatrix, VMX VMX, the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it will demo its latest Verimatrix XTD UX and design at this year's RSA Conference April 24-27 at Moscone Center in San Francisco.

In RSA Conference booth 6473, the company also debuts its new www.verimatrix.com/cybersecurity microsite as well as its new VMX Labs that provides cyber threat advisories as well as insights and commentary from experts who investigate threat types and information helpful to application developers and even users.

"Today, apps themselves simply aren't protected against cyber criminals, and if the connection between the app and the backend service is compromised, there's a huge problem," said Asaf Ashkenazi, CEO at Verimatrix. "The only way to know if this compromise takes place is to use sensors inside your app that can alert you that your app was tampered, to allow you to take immediate action to block an attack and then fix the app vulnerability. Since apps are now being weaponized against enterprises, the attack surface has become significantly larger – including consumers' unmanaged devices which can now be monitored by Verimatrix XTD without the use of additional installed software on the consumer's device. We're pleased to debut this technology at a world-renowned venue such as the RSA Conference."

Verimatrix delivers an amazing new user experience for its Verimatrix XTD product, including the revamped UX and design that allows customers to more easily prevent, detect, and predict threats to mobile apps and the devices that connect to their critical infrastructure. The company has expanded its detection capabilities to the network, in addition to the application and device data.

Verimatrix XTD Breakfast

From 8-9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at The Clancy hotel in San Francisco, Juha Högmander, Verimatrix's vice president of cybersecurity, is set to unveil the latest Verimatrix XTD technology to press, partners and other industry thought leaders. To request registration for the event, email marketing@verimatrix.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix VMX helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered, and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports to sensitive financial and healthcare data, and mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com and www.verimatrixcybersecurity.com.

