Biola University Appoints Former Amazon Vice President as Dean of Crowell School of Business

Author and former Amazon and General Motors executive Dr. Michael Arena will assume the role of Dean of Biola University's Crowell School of Business on July 1, 2023.

"As Biola continues to strengthen our academic programs and student placement through our Crowell School of Business, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Michael Arena as our incoming dean," said Biola University President Barry H. Corey. "His experience as a corporate executive, adjunct faculty member at University of Pennsylvania, author and innovator makes him an ideal leader at Biola University. Seasoned by a humble spirit and Christlike disposition, Dr. Arena will lead the Crowell School of Business into a season of remarkable influence through our graduates."

Arena served as Vice President for Talent and Development at Amazon Web Services (AWS) until 2022. Prior to that, he served as Chief Talent Officer at General Motors (GM) for seven years and as Senior Vice President of Leadership Development at Bank of America from 2006 to 2010.

"I am honored to be joining the faculty and staff of the Crowell School of Business at Biola University," said Arena. "This is an incredible opportunity to engage my core passions at the intersection of business, academia and faith, and I feel privileged to partner in the critical mission of equipping students to work out their full potential in business while remaining grounded in Christian principles."

With over 20 years of experience in Fortune 100 companies, Arena successfully managed the talent and development portfolio of Amazon Web Services to help grow the business from $26 billion to nearly $75 billion run rate in revenue in three years. Arena's book, Adaptive Space outlines a model to reinvent a company.

Arena has previously taught and holds a doctorate in Organization Development from the Union Institute and University and an MBA from Wheeling Jesuit University. He earned his bachelor of science degree from PennWest California University.

Founded in 1993, Biola University's Crowell School of Business is a leader among Christ-centered business schools, offering several programs accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). At Crowell, students of all levels and backgrounds are equipped to thrive personally and professionally. Learn more at biola.edu/crowell.

