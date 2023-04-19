Cala Introduces Next Generation System and Accelerates Leadership in Bioelectronic Medicine

The company will present new clinical and economic evidence at the upcoming 2023 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Cala, the bioelectronic medicine leader setting a new standard of patient care for chronic disease, will preview the next generation of its wearable neuromodulation system and the results of two studies at the 2023 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, held from April 22-27, 2023, in Boston, MA.

Cala will debut the next generation Transcutaneous Afferent Patterned Stimulation (TAPS) system for essential tremor and now action hand tremors associated with Parkinson's disease. TAPS therapy gives patients back the control to do what matters in their daily lives without the side effects of traditional medications. The new product will be commercially available in the second half of 2023.

"We're excited to share a preview of our next generation device. Cala continues our mission to transform the standard of care through innovative neuroscience and data-driven therapies," said Renee Ryan, CEO of Cala. "We are committed to empowering people to get back to their lives with confidence and ease."

Visit Cala at booth #961 to experience the new product with the patient portal, where patients can see their therapy results and share it with providers.

Kate Rosenbluth, Ph.D, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Cala, will be presenting at the Emerging Neurologic Care Presentation Stage on Sunday, April 23, from 12:30 – 12:50 p.m. ET. In the session titled "Electricity as Medicine – Cala TAPS is the First & Only FDA Cleared Non-invasive Therapy for Hand Tremor," Rosenbluth will provide an overview of the science and clinical evidence for Cala TAPS therapy.

New data on the burden of essential tremor and new features of the latest TAPS system will be presented at AAN in the "Movement Disorders: Essential Tremor and Other Tremor Disorders" poster session on Tuesday, April 25, from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. ET:

Poster #002: "Burden of Essential Tremor: Associated Morbidities, Healthcare Resource Utilization and Costs in Commercially Insured Patients on Drug Therapy"

This study demonstrated that healthcare resource utilization and associated morbidities (such as anxiety, depression, falls, and substance abuse) are lower in patients taking fewer essential tremor medications. The study provided compelling evidence for how TAPS therapy is expected to reduce the cost of care.

Poster #009: "Improved Electrode Configuration for Transcutaneous Afferent Patterned Stimulation for Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease"

This study demonstrated that the new electrode configuration in the latest TAPS system improves satisfaction by reducing stimulation amplitude, without compromising efficacy.

"This latest research highlights the daily struggle that patients face with essential tremor and the economic burden of essential tremor on the healthcare system. Cala is dedicated to giving patients back their moments that matter, reducing costs, and improving healthcare resource utilization for the system," said Kate Rosenbluth, Ph.D. "We are excited to highlight key features of our next generation wearable TAPS system, including the new electrode design and expansion into serving the needs of Parkinson's patients with action hand tremors."

Many people with essential tremor can access Cala TAPS therapy through Medicare, the US Department of Veteran's Affairs, or commercial insurance. Cala is pursuing access for people with action hand tremor in Parkinson's disease.

Register for the 2023 AAN Annual Meeting here and visit Cala's website to learn more.

About Cala

Cala Health is a bioelectronic medicine company transforming the standard of care for chronic disease. The company's wearable neuromodulation therapies merge innovations in neuroscience and technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation, and its direct-to-home digital DME platform is reshaping the delivery of prescription therapies. Cala Health's lead product, Cala TrioTM is the only FDA-cleared, clinically validated non-invasive device for the relief of hand tremors so patients with essential tremor can return to the moments that matter. New therapies are under development in neurology, cardiology, and psychiatry. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and backed by leading investors in both healthcare and technology.

Cala Trio and the next generation device are indicated to aid in the temporary relief of hand tremors in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with essential tremor.

Cala Health's next generation device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of postural and kinetic hand tremor symptoms that impact some activities of daily living in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with Parkinson's disease.

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

Prior to use, refer to the product labeling for complete product instructions for use, contraindications, warnings, and precautions at https://calatrio.com/Safety.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005261/en/