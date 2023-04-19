Foresight Ventures and Foresight News to establish global headquarters in Hong Kong, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a major player in the crypto industry

Hong Kong Poised to Become a Leading Global Crypto Hub With Foresight

Hong Kong was the proud host of the Foresight 2023 Hong Kong Summit, where industry leaders and entrepreneurs gathered to discuss the future of the crypto industry. During the summit, Foresight cofounder, Forest Bai announced that Foresight Ventures and Foresight News will establish their global headquarters in Hong Kong, cementing the city's position as a major player in the crypto industry.

Foresight is a diversified enterprise that covers four main areas. Foresight Ventures is a $400 million asset management fund dedicated to investing in non-consensus crypto and long-term investment opportunities. Foresight News is the largest Chinese-language crypto media platform, and the company has also invested in Taiwan's largest crypto media, Blocktempo, and Korea's largest crypto media, Coinness. Foresight X Accelerator is committed to supporting crypto entrepreneurs, while the Web3 developer community OpenBuild aims to build a global developer community that helps more people enter the world of Web3.

Forest Bai expressed his gratitude to the Hong Kong government and relevant organizations for their support, "The Hong Kong government has provided a series of friendly policies for the crypto industry, including tax incentives, policy guidance, funding support, and preferential measures for startups. These policies have created a favorable environment for the development of the crypto industry and attracted numerous enterprises and entrepreneurs to settle in Hong Kong."

Foresight has ambitious plans for the future, as outlined at the Foresight 2023 HongKong Summit. One of these plans is to establish a Web3 talent base in Hong Kong, aimed at supporting Asian entrepreneurs and obtaining a global audience. This will serve to address the lack of basic talent development and promote the growth of the crypto industry in the region.

In addition to this, Foresight is committed to helping overseas projects better reach Asian users. This is in line with their vision of creating a trusted, neutral infrastructure for business and community activities in the world of crypto.

Foresight believes that crypto technology is fundamentally a revolution about productivity and production relations, enabling humanity to conduct business and community activities through trusted, neutral infrastructure. The company has witnessed the early growth of the industry and its enterprising spirit and innovation capabilities. However, there are still challenges, such as a lack of basic talent development, obstacles to market promotion, and a lack of narrative ability.

Foresight is committed to working openly with everyone in Hong Kong to address these challenges. In the Web2 era, China achieved brilliant achievements, and in the Web3 era, Foresight is confident of achieving even more remarkable breakthroughs. The company believes that by joining hands and working together, a bright future for the world of crypto can be created.

The Foresight 2023 Hong Kong Summit was a rousing success, and Foresight is excited to continue its work in Hong Kong, supporting the city's position as a major player in the crypto industry.

About Foresight Ventures

Foresight Ventures is a crypto fund with $400 AUM focused on backing Web3 projects that embody an ethos of decentralization while moving crypto towards long-term, mainstream adoption. Foresight Ventures manages multiple funds: a VC fund, an actively-managed secondary fund, a multi-strategy FOF, and a private market secondary fund. As a one-stop shop for crypto projects, Foresight Ventures provides incubation, investment, and advisory throughout the project life cycle.

