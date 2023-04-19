GR0 Named Platinum Winner for the 2023 Hermes Creative Awards

Digital Marketing Agency GR0 was just named a Platinum winner for SEO strategy in their Korma Wellness Campaign.

Digital marketing agency GR0 continues to add to their already impressive list of accolades with their latest win from the international 2023 Hermes Creative Awards. This time, GR0's campaign for their client Kroma Wellness was named a Platinum winner in the Strategic Marketing Campaigns for SEO category. The strategy used in their award-winning campaign was able to successfully optimize Kroma Wellness' website for SEO prior to their product launch and generate organic traffic to their website. GR0's signature multi-faceted approach to SEO strategy has not only won them several awards, but has also established them as a force to be reckoned with in the digital marketing industry.

Hermes Creative Awards is one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world, consisting of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. They recognize outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. GR0 was up against some of the industry's best advertising and marketing programs for the Strategic Marketing Campaign award. Their strategy was on full display in their campaign for Korma Wellness, which successfully increased the brand's ranking keywords, organic users, referring domains, and overall impressions. Even with fluctuations in branded organic traffic due to paid ads and product mentions from celebrity investors, Korma Wellness' organic traffic continued to steadily rise through GR0's SEO strategy.

GR0 was originally established with the goal of igniting organic growth through SEO, and has since expanded to offer a wide range of marketing services to their fast-growing roster of clients. They have previously received awards for their SEO approach and team dynamics through Comparably, in addition to being recognized by Inc.'s Power Partner Awards and Fortune Magazine. You can find out more about their latest award winning entry for the Hermes Creative Awards here.

About GR0: Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, GR0 is an award-winning digital marketing agency. Originally formed to focus exclusively on igniting organic growth for D2C and B2B startups and established brands through Search Engine Optimization (SEO), GR0 now offers a wide range of marketing services, including Google Ads, Email & SMS, Affiliate, Influencer, Paid Social, and LinkedIn marketing.

GR0's mission is to demystify online marketing for brands, allowing them to realize their full potential by using a highly technical, best-in-class approach that delivers value and experience to consumers while increasing engagement and sales for brands."

