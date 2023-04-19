North Square Moves Up One Place to Join Chicago's 25 Largest Money Managers

North Square Investments moved up one place to join Chicago's 25 largest money managers, ranking 24th by total assets under management as of December 31, 2022, according to Crain's Chicago Business.

North Square Investments moved up one place to join Chicago's 25 largest money managers, ranking 24th by total assets of $10.2 billion under management (AUM) as of December 31st, according to Crain's Chicago Business.

The year 2022 marked the fourth anniversary of North Square Investment's founding and the second year on Crain's list.

"We are delighted to be included among this list of distinguished investment managers," said North Square Investments CEO and Co-Founder Mark Goodwin. "Our third consecutive year of positive and growing retail flows helped to mitigate the historic market downturn in 2022," he said.

"From the very beginning our focus has been to source, develop and deliver institutional quality, active investment products primarily for high net worth and retail investors through strong relationships with financial consultants and advisors dedicated to building better portfolios for their clients," Goodwin continued. "Our mutual fund and separate account strategies have been developed and offered with the objective of complementing both passive and active strategies which we believe are at the very core of well-designed portfolios. We believe we will be successful as we continue to expand our multi-boutique platform and product suite, because we are confident we have the right people, resources, technology and subadvisory relationships in place to foster future growth," he said.

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square has an experienced senior management team comprised of seasoned professionals, a board composed of industry veterans including John Amboian, Neil Cummins and Brian Gaffney, and is backed by Estancia Capital Partners. North Square, through its multi-boutique platform, has $1.2 billion of assets under management in mutual funds. North Square also has ownership interests (majority and minority, respectively) in the distinctly branded firms of CS McKee (over $8.1B AUM) and Oak Ridge Investments (over $1.2B AUA) with collective assets under management and advisement, together with North Square, of $10.5 billion as of March 31, 2023. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

North Square Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about the company's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV, which is available upon request. Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer to buy or sell a particular security or investment product. This information contains opinions that are as of the date of this publication and are subject to change without notice.

