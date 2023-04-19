Governor McKee Nominates An T. Le to Rhode Island Commerce Corporation Board

PROVIDENCE, RI - Governor Dan McKee today announced that he has selected An T. Le as his nominee to serve on the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation board.

"An has dedicated his career to serving the Rhode Island business community," said Governor McKee. "He has demonstrated a deep commitment to our state and I am confident he will continue this good work in his new role."

Le brings over 25 years of experience in various sectors of the commercial banking field. He presently serves as the Vice President and Senior Commercial Loan Officer at Bristol County Savings Bank. Prior to that, Le spent over two decades at Citizens Financial Group in roles ranging from a credit analyst to a commercial relationship manager, and eventually as Senior Vice President.

"I'm honored to be appointed by Governor McKee. I look forward to serving on the Board of the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation to help further the important work of promoting the economic prosperity and opportunities for the people of Rhode Island," said Le.

Le has a BS in Business Administration- Finance from the University of Rhode Island.

The Governor has submitted Le's name to the Rhode Island Senate for advice and consent.

