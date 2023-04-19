Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Issues Statement on Quebec's Proposed Flavour Regulations on Vaping Products

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) today provided the following statement on the proposed flavour regulations on vaping products introduced by the Government of Quebec.

"As part of RBH's transformation journey to a smoke-free future, RBH has played a leadership role in protecting youth and non-nicotine users from using nicotine containing products. We are clear that youth should never use any nicotine-containing product, including vaping products. Our smoke-free products are intended only for current adult smokers.

Flavours such as mint and menthol give legal age smokers, who would otherwise continue smoking, another option to encourage their transition to smoke-free alternatives and can play a role in their decision to switch.

In fact, Health Canada has acknowledged that some people who vape indicate that flavors played an important role in helping them quit smoking:

'Health Canada is aware of self-reported information from people who vape indicating the important role flavours played in helping them transition away from smoking, and in continuing to help them maintain abstinence from smoking. Measures to limit flavours in vaping products to reduce their appeal to youth may also make these products less attractive to people who either vape as an alternative to cigarettes or to stay abstinent from smoking. Adults who successfully quit smoking with vaping products often cite flavours as important in breaking the link with smoking.'

- Canada Gazette, Part I, Volume 155, Number 25: Order Amending Schedules 2 and 3 to the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act

To truly effect change, a clear, national approach on vaping regulations is required, rather than the current provincial patchwork which leads to unequal access to flavours and raises issues around consumers accessing flavoured vaping products in other provincial jurisdictions.

A national approach will provide a consistent framework to further protect youth while accelerating the move away from cigarettes for the millions of current adult smokers."

