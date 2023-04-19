Beach U Apparel's High-Fashion, Sustainable Swimwear is a CEO's ‒Love Letter- to Single Moms Everywhere

‒We believe that our garments should empower the wearer to pursue their own freedom, just like the vast and expansive ocean,– said Vesco. ‒Every individual, especially single mothers, deserves the opportunity to succeed and thrive.– A portion of all proceeds benefits the Hearts for Moms Foundation.

CAPE CORAL, Fl., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beach U Founder and CEO Milly Vesco knows what it feels like to bear the weight of the world on her shoulders. A single mom at just 14 years old, she had big dreams, limited resources, and an even smaller budget. It is this incredibly personal journey that fuels Beach U Apparel's purpose to provide quality sustainable swimwear that evokes body positivity, diversity, and environmental responsibility.

‒We believe that our garments should empower the wearer to pursue their own freedom, just like the vast and expansive ocean,– said Vesco. ‒Every individual, especially single mothers, deserves the opportunity to succeed and thrive.–

A portion of all proceeds benefits the Hearts for Moms Foundation as it provides hope and life-changing resources for single moms of all ages. Beach U's ‒Do Good Affiliates– program also gives single moms a chance to sell the company's products and earn a commission on their own time, without any sales quotas or hourly requirements.

‒It is our vision to create a better future for single mothers and their families by empowering them to take control of their finances and reach their full potential,– said Vesco. ‒As we continue to grow, we want to be like the endless waves of the sea, constantly expanding and reaching new shores while still staying true to our values of sustainability and positive impact on the world around us.–

Beach U's fashionable, unique line of swimwear is manufactured with ultimate sustainability in mind. All swimsuits are handmade in Brazil from eco-friendly and cruelty-free textiles. They are seamless with a hand-sewn inner lining for maximum comfort and privacy and offer +50UVA/UVB sun protection. To ensure every part of the Beach U process gives back, excess fabric is made into dog beds and donated to animal shelters throughout Brazil.

Milly is available for remote or in-person interviews to talk more about Beach U Apparel's recent launch, her own journey from single mom to business owner, and her passion for giving back to support other families.

For media inquiries contact info@beachuapparel.com or call (239) 800-9396. Visit beachuapparel.com for more information and to also view cover-ups, dresses, shirts, shorts, hats, bags, and jewelry available for purchase.

Milly Vesco, Beach U Apparel, 1 (239) 800-9396, info@beachuapparel.com, www.beachuapparel.com

