Livestock Vaccine Innovation Fund of the International Development Research Centre Marks World Animal Vaccination Day

Livestock Vaccine Innovation Fund Supports and Advocates for Access to Affordable Vaccines and Gender Equity on World Animal Vaccination Day
ONTARIO, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world celebrates World Animal Vaccination Day on the 20th of April 2023, the Livestock Vaccine Innovation Fund (LVIF) of the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) is playing a leading role in promoting access to affordable vaccines for smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.
Livestock diseases pose a significant threat to smallholder farmers' livelihoods. Studies show that around 25% of livestock in developing countries die each year due to preventable diseases, with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimating that less than 50% of livestock in Africa receive regular vaccination, which puts the livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers at risk.
The LVIF is working to address these challenges through partnerships to develop novel vaccines that are affordable, effective and acceptable for smallholder livestock farmers. LVIF also prioritizes gender equity in livestock vaccination, recognizing that women play a key role in livestock management and are often the primary caregivers for livestock.
On World Animal Vaccination Day, the LVIF is highlighting the importance of vaccines in protecting livestock and promoting sustainable agriculture. The fund encourages governments, donors, and other stakeholders to prioritize investment in livestock vaccination to improve the health and productivity of livestock and the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.
Livestock vaccination is essential for protecting the health and well-being of livestock and the livelihoods of millions of people in developing countries. The Livestock Vaccine Innovation Fund proudly supports its portfolio of research projects dedicated to the development of innovative vaccines and vaccination technologies that are affordable, effective, and accessible to smallholder farmers.
LVIF is a seven-year, CA$57 million partnership initiative of the IDRC, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Global Affairs Canada that aims to develop vaccines against deadly livestock diseases that have the greatest impact on livestock health and smallholder farmers’ livelihoods in low to middle income countries.
