Macao Creative Pavilion participates in the Hong Kong International Licensing Show to promote Macao’s IP brands

MACAU, April 19 - The Hong Kong International Licensing Show 2023 is held from 19 to 21 April, and the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has organised the participation of Macao’s cultural and creative entities in the Show in Hong Kong for the first time as well as the establishment of the “Macao Creative Pavilion” with the aim of promoting various Macao’s IP brands, and facilitating the exchange and development of cultural and creative industries.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the Hong Kong International Licensing Show will be held from 19 to 21 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As one of Asia’s licensing-focused exhibitions, it provides a one-stop platform for global licensors, brands, licensees, licensing agents and traders from all over the world to explore cross-disciplinary business collaboration. Organising the participation of Macao’s cultural and creative entities in the Show for the first time, IC gathers 10 Macao cultural and creative brands in the “Macao Creative Pavilion” to showcase Macao’s creative and diverse cultural image through Macao’s famous IP characters in various styles. During the event, a promotion session will be held in order to increase the popularity of Macao’s IP brands in international licensing exhibitions, to explore opportunities for cross-disciplinary collaboration, and to help Macao’s cultural and creative industries to develop their business in the global market.

The participating exhibitors from Macao include: Mung Animation Co. Ltd., Case Station Advertising & Planning Co. Ltd., Nam Kwong Culture and Creativity Industry Co., Ltd., Fortes Solo Workshop Ltd., Synccess Culture Creative Co. Ltd., Soda Panda Product Design, 50 Percent Toy Co., Ltd., I.N.K Fashion Co. Ltd., TICK.DESIGN Ltd., and Solomon Cultural and Creative, Ltd.

For more information about the event, please visit the official website of the exhibition at www.hktdc.com/event/hklicensingshow.