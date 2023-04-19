Governor Abbott Reappoints Six To Texas Industrialized Building Code Council

TEXAS, April 19 - April 19, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Devin Duvak, Otis Jones Jr., Binoy Kurien, Edward “Eddie” Martin, Scott McDonald, and Stephen Shang to the Texas Industrialized Building Code Council for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Council oversees the state program regulating industrialized housing and buildings.

Devin Duvak of Burleson is vice president of manufacturing for Indicom Buildings/Sunbelt Modular Inc. He is a member of International Code Council, National Fire Protection Association, and the Modular Building Institute Government Affairs Committee. Additionally, he is a member and former president of the Modular Building Institute. Duvak received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology from West Texas A&M University.

Otis Jones Jr. of Houston is a senior project engineer for LJB Inc. He is the former chapter president and member of the National Society of Black Engineers. Additionally, he is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Structural Engineering Association of Texas. Jones received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University and is a professionally licensed engineer with certifications in multiple states.

Binoy Kurien of Pearland is a code compliance manager at Powell Electrical Systems, Houston. He serves on the board of Hebron Church in Houston. Kurien studied electrical engineering at the University of Houston and has been working in the power distribution industry for almost 30 years.

Edward "Eddie" Martin of Austin is president and chief executive officer of Tilson Homes. He is a member and former president of the Texas Association of Builders and the Greater Houston Builders Association. Additionally, he is a member of the National Association of Home Builders. Martin received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Abilene Christian University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.

Scott McDonald of Keller is director of development services for the city of Denton. He is a board member of the National Institute of Building Sciences. Additionally, he is a member of the Texas Chapter of American Planning Association and Building Officials Association of Texas. McDonald received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Public Administration from Wayland Baptist University. He is a veteran of the United States Army.

Stephen Shang of Austin is chief executive officer of Falcon Structures. He is a member of the Modular Building Institute, National Portable Storage Association, and the Young Presidents’ Organization. Additionally, he is a member of The University of Texas College of Engineering Advisory Council and the Rotary Club of Austin. Shang received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s entrepreneurial master’s program.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.