Fitness Tracker Market Demand, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2030

Rising health consciousness among consumers along with rise in disposable income, & increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving fitness tracker market

Market Size – USD 41.60 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.4%, Market Trends – Increasing competition among market players to manufacture smart and innovative fitness trackers” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fitness Tracker Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The major market development driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to have an impact on market growth over the course of the forecast period are also discussed in the report. For the forecast period of 2022–2030, the Global Fitness Tracker Market analyses the market environment to provide growth projections for the Fitness Tracker business. The report focuses on possible growth opportunities and constraints that the leading industry players might experience over the course of the full forecast period. To assist readers in developing successful investment strategies, the report gives particular attention to emerging business components, niche industries, product launches, and brand promotions happening in the market. The global health crisis's effect on the market's overall growth is thoroughly examined in the report.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in health awareness among consumers along with rise in the cost of healthcare, and this resulted in deployment of various initiatives to prevent chronic diseases. According to a survey of over 5,000 adults conducted by Public Health England, 80% of people aged over 18 have decided to change their lifestyle in 2021. Around 39% of adults between the age of 40 to 60 years had decided to lose weight and 41% of adults decided to exercise more often. In addition, the growing influence of fitness influencers on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube has further motivated people to adopt a fitness routine and focus on health.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) has led to increase in demand for fitness trackers. For instance, Fitbit Premium users access tools to analyze trends of glucose levels in blood and fall in level of glucose within 30 days. Fitbit Health Coach features use blood glucose levels to devise customized fitness plans. Similarly, Apple Watch users can sync their data with blood glucose monitoring apps like Apple Health. This is expected to increase demand for fitness trackers and drive revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing competition among market players to manufacture smart and innovative fitness trackers is further expected to drive revenue growth of the market. Major companies like Apple, Google, and Garmin have invested significantly to develop more innovative fitness trackers and expand their respective product portfolios.

The prominent players in the market are further examined in the research along with their company profiles, product portfolios, growth strategies, and strategic alliances including, but not limited to, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures. Along with details of their accomplishments and financial positions, it also provides insights into their worldwide positioning and market reach.

Key companies operating in the Fitness Tracker market include:

Google LLC, Apple, Inc., Fitbit, Inc (Google LLC)., Garmin Ltd., Beienda, Inc., Ambiotex GmbH, Hexoskin, Huawei Technologies, Nurvv Ltd., Oura Health Ltd., and Withings

The important global markets are further examined in the study with regard to import/export, supply and demand, revenue creation, market share and size, and the presence of significant players in the regions. The regional analysis part of the study includes a section on company expansion intentions in the various regions.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Global Fitness Tracker Report, a comprehensive assessment of the whole Fitness Tracker market by Emergen Research, includes a thorough analysis of product and technology advances in the Fitness Tracker market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the major aspects of the Fitness Tracker market that are anticipated to favorably affect the sector's expansion.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 16 September 2020, Apple Inc. announced Apple Watch Series 6, with a feature of tracking blood oxygen. Apple Watch Series 6 has improved hardware features, including a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next-generation altimeter.

Fitness bands segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021 owing to rising health awareness among consumers along with rise in disposable income. In addition, increasing government initiatives to promote healthy habits and reduce prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to support growth of this segment.

Online segment registered a significantly larger revenue share in 2021 owing to rapid growth of the e-Commerce industry and rising influence of social media platforms and participants leading to increased popularity of fitness trackers.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Fitness Tracker industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Smartwatches

Fitness Bands

Smart Glasses

Smart Clothing

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Running

Cycling

Heart Rate Tracking

Stress Management

Others

