1776 Patriot Profiles are platforms for the patriotic community, offering online Business and Resume Profiles

As individuals and businesses face the growing challenges of the cost-of-living crisis, 1776 Business Profiles and sister brand 1776 Resume Profiles are offering their online services at reduced price, which includes a donation for the Thanks Ethan! homeless charity, which strives to reduce our nation’s homelessness.
Countless individuals and businesses are beginning to feel the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis, and this is sadly only set to worsen over the coming months. Understanding the struggle that everyone is currently facing, leading one-stop online business profile provider 1776 Business and online resume sister site 1776 Resume have launched a new initiative in partnership with the Thanks Ethan! homeless charity.
Against the backdrop of rising costs, 1776 has reduced its prices to anyone who donates to the charity. This means that businesses will be able to create a powerful single-page business profile that will help them to gain more exposure, improve their search engine ranking and boost their credibility for a one-time price of $17.76, with an included homeless charity donation of $7.76
The donation amount will allow the charity to purchase essential food, toiletries, clothes and night accommodation for those living on the streets. Thanks Ethan! also helps other homeless charities with funds and supplies as requested.
For those looking for a change of career or seeking home-based work to have that all important and needed second income then 1776 Resume offers an opportunity to create a compelling online Resume that will help them to stand out from the crowd and highlight their talents for a one-time price of $14.76, with an included homeless charity donation of $4.76
Each donation made to Thanks Ethan! goes into a range of projects that are designed to help reduce homelessness across our local and national communities. This is a charity that is very close to the hearts of the team at 1776, and as the cost-of-living crisis continues to put huge pressure on people the services provided by Thanks Ethan! are only going to become more vital not just for street people but for struggling families as well.
Speaking on the launch of the new initiative, Charlie Hayes, Media Director at 1776 said, “People across the US are struggling with the seemingly never-ending rise in costs, and this year, 2023 is going to be incredibly tough for a lot of businesses and people.
Here at 1776, we know all too well the difficulties people are facing, which is why we chose not to sit and do nothing but decided to do something that will help those people most in need. Our new initiative in partnership with Thanks Ethan! will help businesses and individuals take a step forward in these most challenging of times while also helping to raise vital funds for a cause that we care very deeply about.”
