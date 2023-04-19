Facial Aesthetics Market Soars to New Heights: Projected to Reach $25.76 Billion by 2031

Facial Aesthetics Industry

Facial Aesthetics Market on the Rise: Projected to Reach $25.76 Billion by 2031, Driven by Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Procedures

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 $6.23 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021, 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐨 $25.76 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 15.5% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031. substantial growth projection underscores the surging demand for facial aesthetic treatments, signaling a burgeoning market that shows no signs of slowing down.

The remarkable expansion of the facial aesthetics market can be attributed to various factors. Firstly, there is an increasing awareness and desire among individuals for enhancing their facial features and achieving a more youthful and attractive appearance. This has led to a growing demand for non-surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, such as dermal fillers, botulinum toxin injections, and chemical peels, which offer immediate results with minimal downtime.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Abbvie

2. merz pharma

3. galderma laboratories

4. Candela Syneron

5. Vital Esthetique

6. Teoxane

7. Johnson and Johnson

8. Cynosure

9. Bausch Health Companies

10. Sinclair Pharmaceuticals

11. ipsen

12. Fotona D.O.O

13. Elan aesthetics

14. Anika Therapeutics

15. Cutera

16. Evolus

17. Revance Therapeutics

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

1. Product Types:

• Dermal fillers: These are injectable substances used to restore lost volume, smoothen wrinkles and fine lines, and enhance facial contours. Dermal fillers are typically made of hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, or other biocompatible materials.

• Botulinum toxin: This is a neurotoxin that is injected into specific facial muscles to temporarily paralyze them, resulting in reduced wrinkles and lines caused by muscle contractions.

• Microdermabrasion: This is a minimally invasive procedure that involves exfoliating the skin using tiny crystals or a diamond-tipped device to improve skin texture and tone.

• Chemical peels: These are solutions applied to the skin to remove the top layer, revealing smoother and younger-looking skin underneath. Chemical peels can be used for various skin concerns, such as acne, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines.

• Others: This category includes other facial aesthetics treatments such as thread lifts, laser treatments, and facial contouring with fillers, which are gaining popularity due to their ability to deliver natural-looking results.

2. Applications:

• Facial line correction treatment: This includes treatments aimed at reducing wrinkles, fine lines, and folds on the face, such as crow's feet, forehead lines, and nasolabial folds.

• Scar treatment: Facial aesthetics treatments can also be used to improve the appearance of scars resulting from acne, injury, or surgery.

• Lip enhancement: This involves using dermal fillers to add volume and shape to the lips for a fuller and plumper look.

• Restoration of volume or fullness: These treatments are used to restore lost facial volume due to aging or other factors, such as hollow cheeks or sunken under-eyes.

• Others: This category includes other applications of facial aesthetics treatments, such as chin augmentation, jawline contouring, and non-surgical nose reshaping.

3. End Users:

• Specialty and Dermatology Clinics: These are specialized clinics that offer facial aesthetics treatments as part of their services.

• Hospitals: Some hospitals also provide facial aesthetics treatments, particularly in cosmetic or plastic surgery departments.

• Others: This category includes other healthcare settings or providers that offer facial aesthetics treatments, such as medical spas or aesthetic clinics.

4. Regions:

• North America: This includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico, which are major markets for facial aesthetics due to high consumer awareness, a large aging population, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure.

• Europe: This includes countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe, which also have a significant demand for facial aesthetics treatments due to changing beauty standards and increasing consumer awareness.

• Asia-Pacific: This includes countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific, which are emerging markets for facial aesthetics due to a growing middle class, rising disposable income, and increasing adoption of aesthetic procedures.

• LAMEA: This includes countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, and the rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), which are also witnessing a growing demand for facial aesthetics treatments due to increasing awareness and changing beauty trends.

