COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 25, 2023 - AVAILABILITY OF THE DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE 2023 COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

/EIN News/ -- Press Release



April 19, 2023 - N°07

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO BE HELD

ON MAY 25 , 202 3

AVAILABILITY OF THE DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE 2023 COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

The Company’s shareholders are invited to the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:

Thursday May 25, 2023

at 10:00

at the headquarters of SCOR SE

5, avenue Kléber

75016 Paris

The notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) (Bulletin n° 46) of April 17, 2023, and contains the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the General Meeting of shareholders.

Holders of bearer shares should ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. Holders of registered shares will receive these forms with their convening notice.

Information relating to this Meeting may be consulted on SCOR’s website at www.scor.com under the “Investors/Shareholders’ Meetings” section.

The documents referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website at www.scor.com under “Investors / Shareholders’ Meetings / Documents related to the 2023 General Meeting” or upon request from the Investor Relations department (investorrelations@scor.com).

The documents referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will also be available to shareholders as of the convening date, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions:

any holder of registered shares may ask the Company to send them these documents, until the fifth (5 th ) day (inclusively) preceding the Shareholders’ Meeting. For holders of bearer shares, such right is subject to the provision of a share certificate for the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary;





) day (inclusively) preceding the Shareholders’ Meeting. For holders of bearer shares, such right is subject to the provision of a share certificate for the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary; any shareholder may also consult such documents at the headquarters of the Company during the fifteen (15) days preceding the Shareholders’ Meeting.





The shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcasted live on the Company's Internet site: www.scor.com

*

* *

Contacts

Investor Relations

Yves Cormier

ycormier@scor.com

Media Relations

Alexandre Garcia

media@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients a Tier 1 reinsurer rating from Standard & Poor’s, AM Best, Moody’s and Fitch.

The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.7 billion in 2022 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com

Attachment