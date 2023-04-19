Wednesday, April 19

For the second time in 10 days, the state Senate has approved legislation aimed at banning the sale of assault-style weapons. The Democrat-controlled Senate on Tuesday passed House Bill 1240 banning the manufacture, distribution and sale of certain semiautomatic firearms on a nearly party-line 28-21 vote. Senators spent nearly 3½ hours debating and passing the measure the day before Easter, then sent it to the House for final action. But the House didn’t concur, ruling changes made by the Senate out of order and sending it back — prompting Tuesday’s redux. This time, majority Democrats rejected every amendment proposed by Republican senators including removing the emergency clause, the presence of which prevents a referendum. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Rich Predroncelli)

A bill intended to close the gap on health data privacy protections, provide people with more control of their health care data, and protect those who come from out of state to access reproductive and gender-affirming care has passed the state legislature. The vote follows a Northwest Progressive Institute poll that showed 76% of Washingtonians support stronger privacy protections for their health data. “Websites, apps, and health tracking devices lack the basic protections we’ve come to expect when sharing our personal health data,” Rep. Vandana Slatter (D-Bellevue), the House sponsor, said. “There is no way to consent or even know about it. We must protect the data of Washingtonians and all who travel here.” Continue reading at MyNorthwest. (Getty Images)

Another proposal to allow cities and counties to raise the property tax appears dead for the year, according to Sen. Jamie Pedersen. With five days left in the legislative session, one of two new tax proposals is still under consideration, according to state Democratic Rep. April Berg. “That bill is absolutely still alive,” said Berg. Berg’s bill would raise Washington state’s real estate excise tax for some home sellers. The bill would allow local jurisdictions to raise the rate paid by home sellers by .25 percent and the rate would be increased half a percentage point on the sale of homes worth more than $3.025 million. Continue reading at KING5.

