Climate First Bank Welcomes New Board Member and Expands Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank, the world’s first FDIC-insured commercial bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today welcomes a new board member (pending regulatory approval), Jarred Fayson, and five new leadership team members to support Florida’s rising interest in sustainable banking.
Fayson joins Climate First Bank’s board with a passion for change and a can-do attitude. A graduate of University of Illinois, Fayson played football at UF where he helped the Gators win the national championship in 2006 before transferring to help the Illini win the Texas Bowl in 2010. Fayson now is the CEO of Sadler Fayson Fulfillment and resides in the St.Pete/Tampa area. Fayson has always had a passion for philanthropy, he's currently a board member of The Nature Conservancy and chair of the Fisheries Council for the Florida chapter. Fayson aims to raise awareness and education for the preservation and protection of marine life and estuaries. Fayson will use his knowledge and experience to help Climate First Bank expand its perspective and ability to create positive change in not just the areas that impact humans, but the animals that inhabit the area, too.
“Jarred is a force for good, and I’m extremely impressed with the work he’s done through the Nature Conservancy and more to bring about positive change in our environment. His driven leadership closely aligns with Climate First Bank’s mission as a values-based bank, and I can’t imagine a better addition to our board,” said Climate First Bank CEO and Founder Ken LaRoe. “I’m also thrilled with the leadership team hires we’ve made this year as everyone combines years of experience with passion for change.”
The mission-driven bank has also expanded to include multiple new leadership hires including:
About Climate First Bank
Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.
