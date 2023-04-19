EF Academy Pasadena Expands Enrollment After Successful Inaugural Year

New elite private high school plans to welcome more Southern California students for day, five-day and seven-day boarding school

PASADENA, Calif., April 19, 2023 -- EF Academy Pasadena , LA's newest private day and boarding school, today announced it will expand overall enrollment and welcome up to 300 local California students in grades 9-12 to join its global community of learners. EF Academy Pasadena opened in August 2022 with more than 125 students hailing from the U.S. and all over the world. As it builds to an eventual total enrollment of more than 1,000, the school is accepting local Southern California students to its elite college-preparatory program.



“Our engaging and immersive academic and student life programs, which are intentionally designed for our uniquely global student body, create a learning community unlike any other in the LA area. We’re fortunate to be in the position to bring that experience to more students in Southern California,” said Dr. Sally Mingarelli, EF Academy Pasadena’s Head of School.

EF Academy Pasadena offers a unique educational experience, including:

Flexible boarding - Students can board full-time, weekdays or commute daily. EF Academy Pasadena is the only private boarding school in the LA area with a 5-day boarding option, providing a tremendous benefit for busy working families who want their student to have a full high school experience and keep a close connection on the weekends.

Immersive, rigorous, and personalized academics - EF Academy's curriculum and approach is designed using competency-based learning and personalized support to ensure every student has the opportunity to thrive.

- EF Academy’s curriculum and approach is designed using competency-based learning and personalized support to ensure every student has the opportunity to thrive. New state-of-the-art, $200M campus - EF Academy’s 16-acre campus is located within the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains in a quiet, safe Pasadena neighborhood. The brand new campus includes newly renovated classroom buildings, an indoor gymnasium and arts center, beautifully designed new student residences, plus an array of outdoor amenities, including basketball, sand volleyball, soccer and a swimming pool.

World-class educators - The faculty and staff come from the top educational institutions in the world and LA community.

The school welcomed local Southern California students for its inaugural year, including families from Pasadena, Manhattan Beach and La Cañada.

"EF Academy has been a game-changer for our son," said Jeff Camacho, Pasadena resident and EF Academy student parent. "He has not only found a new community of friends and support, but is able to have a rigorous, immersive boarding school experience—just down the road. The 5-day boarding program gives him independence and renewed confidence both academically and socially—especially as we emerge from the isolation of the pandemic. It's been amazing to see his personal growth in just one year."

EF Academy Pasadena is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2023 semester. Local families are encouraged to attend an upcoming Open House on Saturday, April 22 and Saturday, May 20. Please visit

Pasadena.EFAcademy.org for more information, a virtual campus tour, and key admissions dates.

About EF Academy

EF Academy brings a modern approach to high school, providing a fully immersive education, designed to ignite curiosity, growth and well-being. EF Academy has campuses in New York, Oxford and Pasadena.