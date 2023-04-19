Submit Release
Media Advisory: Advancing innovation to support global transition to plant-based protein sources in Europe and Canada

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, April 20, Protein Industries Canada and Wageningen University and Research from the Netherlands are meeting to discuss how Canada and The Netherlands can work together to support the global transition to more plant-based sources of proteins. Ms. Sjoukje Heimovaara, President of Wageningen University & Research (WUR), and Mr. Frank Hart, Chair of the Board of Directors of Protein Industries Canada, will discuss how a formal partnership can help advance innovations related to plant-based food on both sides of the Atlantic.  

Media are invited to attend to learn more about how the organizations plan to work together to support the protein transition and be a part of a presentation between WUR to Protein Industries Canada. 

Thursday, April 20, 2023 – 10 a.m. PST
Dutch Consulate, 595 Burrard St #883, Vancouver, BC


Tiffany Stephenson
Protein Industries Canada
306-519-8202
tiffany@proteinsupercluster.ca

Jan Willem
Wageningen University & Research
+31 (0)317-487720
janwillem.bol@wur.nl

