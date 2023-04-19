Submit Release
King County pharmacist suspended on allegations of diverting controlled substances

For immediate release: April 19, 2023   (23-050)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission suspended the license of King County pharmacist Long Hoang Ho (PH61222704) pending further legal action.

Charges state that Ho diverted controlled substances at four pharmacies where he was employed as a float pharmacist, created several fraudulent prescriptions using fictional patient accounts and engaged in the use of substances while working at the pharmacies.

Ho cannot practice as a pharmacist in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov); copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Pharmacy Commission regulates pharmacists in Washington. The Commission establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms and discipline. Rules, policies and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to state residents.

