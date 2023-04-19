Docket Number: FDA-2021-D-0409 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Oncology Center of Excellence Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

FDA plays a critical role in protecting the United States from threats such as emerging infectious diseases, including the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. FDA is committed to providing timely guidance to support response efforts to this pandemic.

FDA is issuing this guidance to provide recommendations to sponsors of master protocols evaluating drugs for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.