U.S. Supreme Court opinions: April 19

The United States Supreme Court has issued three new opinions.

In MOAC Mall Holdings LLC v. Transform Holdco LLC the court held that Section 363(m) of the Bankruptcy Code—which restricts the effects of certain successful appeals of judicially authorized sales or leases of bankruptcy-estate property—is not a jurisdictional provision.

In Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. v. United States the court held that the District Court has jurisdiction of this criminal prosecution under 18 U. S. C. §3231, and the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act’s comprehensive scheme governing claims of immunity in civil actions against foreign states and their instrumentalities does not cover criminal cases.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/21-1450_5468.pdf