U.S. Supreme Court opinions: April 19

The United States Supreme Court has issued three new opinions.
In MOAC Mall Holdings LLC v. Transform Holdco LLC the court held that Section 363(m) of the Bankruptcy Code—which restricts the effects of certain successful appeals of judicially authorized sales or leases of bankruptcy-estate property—is not a jurisdictional provision.
In Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. v. United States the court held that the District Court has jurisdiction of this criminal prosecution under 18 U. S. C. §3231, and the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act’s comprehensive scheme governing claims of immunity in civil actions against foreign states and their instrumentalities does not cover criminal cases.
In Reed v. Goertz the court held that when a prisoner pursues state post-conviction DNA testing through the state-provided litigation process, the statute of limitations for a 42 U. S. C. §1983 procedural due process claim begins to run when the state litigation ends, in this case when the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied Reed’s motion for rehearing.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.