Lois Lund Offers Hope and Healing to Those Struggling With Mental Illness

A forty-year search for the correct medicine summed in a self-help book
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and military veteran, Lois Lund, brings to light hope and healing in the fight against mental illness in her book, Mind, Pain, Feeling, Healing.
The book is a personal journey of the author’s thirty-year search for the correct medicine to treat her mental disability. Through her own experiences, Lund shares her story of how she found hope and healing through the power of faith and prayer. She also provides insight into the various programs available to veterans and civilians struggling with mental or emotional problems.
For Lund, God has the most logical and loving word for us, so she integrates a lot of words from the Bible in Mind, Pain, Feeling, Healing, along with citing other sources of literature. “I write because I want to help,” said Lund. “I hope by reading this book someone else will find help like I have.”
Mind, Pain, Feeling, Healing is available on Amazon and other online retailers.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com