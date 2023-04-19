Sanctioning Three Nicaraguan Judges for Depriving Nicaraguans of Their Basic Right to Citizenship

The United States is taking further action to hold accountable perpetrators of the Nicaraguan regime’s repressive actions. The United States is imposing sanctions on the Nicaraguan judges who played a role in stripping over 300 Nicaraguans of their citizenship, leaving many of these individuals stateless.

The three Nicaraguan judges, Judge Nadia Camila Tardencilla Rodriguez, of the Second District Trial Court of Managua; Judge Ernesto Leonel Rodriguez Mejia, of the Managua Appeals Court; and Judge Octavio Ernesto Rothschuh Andino, of the First Criminal Appeal Court of Managua, are directly responsible for these actions.

We will continue to use available diplomatic and economic tools to promote accountability for the Ortega-Murillo regime’s abuses, reiterate our call for the immediate and unconditional release of Bishop Álvarez, and urge the restoration of civic space for the people of Nicaragua.

The Department of the Treasury is imposing sanctions pursuant to Executive Order 13851, which authorizes the imposition of sanctions of officials of the Government of Nicaragua.