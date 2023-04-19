Renowned New York Contemporary Artist Returns to His Roots

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional LEGO® Artist and Author Jonathan Lopes will be joining BrickUniverse Inspire Tour at the Dome Arena/ Minett Hall, April 22-23.
Lopes began his career as an artist in New York and is excited to showcase his New York City Collection. He along with other renowned LEGO® artists exhibiting at BrickUniverse create one-of-a-kind masterpieces entirely out of LEGO® bricks.
“I’m excited to be returning to my roots and to be able to share my art with the community,” said Lopes. “I’m looking forward to seeing the amazing creations from the other artists and help inspire others to create their own works of art.”
The BrickUniverse Inspire Tour is a LEGO® art exhibition featuring the works of professional LEGO® artists from around the world. The exhibition will feature a variety of sculptures, mosaics, and other works of art made entirely out of LEGO® bricks.
The BrickUniverse Inspire Tour will be open to the public April 22-23 with times sessions each day. Tickets are available online at www.brickuniverseusa.com.
