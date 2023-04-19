MDC offers virtual and in-person butterfly survey training May 3 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a hybrid course on surveying butterfly populations that is both virtual and in-person. The course is on butterflies, their ecology, and how to survey for them. The program is being hosted by the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center staff from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 3.

Participants may choose to put their knowledge into action by becoming a Missouri Butterfly Monitoring Network volunteer. After attending the program, volunteers need to choose a survey course to monitor. Some courses already mapped are available. They will schedule a time to complete one practice survey and data entry with Burr Oak Woods staff. During June and August, a minimum of six surveys must be completed and recorded in an online database.

This is the fifth annual training in the Kansas City area for the Missouri Butterfly Monitoring Network. The network is a hosted by Georgetown University with grants from the National Science Foundation.

Some butterfly species such as the venerable monarch have been in decline due to habitat loss and environmental problems. Science-based conservation is working to boost pollinators such as butterflies. People simply interested in learning more about butterflies are also invited to take the course.

This class is open to participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4QF.

For more information about butterflies in Missouri, https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Qt.