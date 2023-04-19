Fueling the Future: Why the Global Sports Nutrition Market is Expected to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in number of competitive sporting events and leagues around the world and rising demand for sports stars in advertising and marketing for various brand

Sports Nutrition Market Size – USD 39.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends – Increasing number of sports nutrition brands.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sports nutrition market size was USD 39.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of competitive sporting events and leagues around the world and rising demand for sports stars in advertising and marketing for various brands and products is further supporting demand for sports nutrition products and supplements and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

After 135 years since the founding of the first professional sports league in the USA, professional sports leagues finally made their way to countries like India. There are currently more than 12 national professional sports leagues in India, each at a distinct stage of development. The IPL is the oldest of all the national professional sports leagues in India. NBA, MLB, and the NFL are the three most profitable sports. among the top 11 lucrative professional leagues worldwide. Global professional sports have made a substantial contribution to raising the bar for several sports over the years, including football, badminton, boxing, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the Sports Nutrition market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Sports Nutrition market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Sports Nutrition in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Sports Nutrition Market: Analysis by focusing on Competitive landscape and Key Developments

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Abbott., The Simply Good Foods Co., PepsiCo, Clif Bar & Company., MusclePharm Corporation., Nestlé Health Science, Post Holdings, Inc., BA Sports Nutrition, Llc. (The Coca-Cola Company.), and CSN Supplements

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 30 April 2021, Nestle acquired the core brands of The Bountiful Company for USD 5.75 billion. Along with the company's US private label division, the deal also includes high-growth brands such as Nature's Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex, and Puritan's Pride. The purchase excludes the active nutrition and sports nutrition brands Pure Protein, Body Fortress, and MET-Rx, together with Dr.Organic and the Canadian over-the-counter (OTC) business, which do not add to the portfolio of Nestlé Health Science.

The protein supplements segment revenue is expected to account for the largest share over the forecast period. The smallest components that makeup proteins are amino acids. Amino acids are used by the body to make muscle, and other essential body proteins required for the immune system, and to regulate a variety of biological functions. Consumption of protein supplements helps sportspersons and athletes in muscle building and improves performance.

The post-workout segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021. After exercise, eating the correct nutrients helps speed up the body's recovery. Protein needs for adults range from 0.14 to 0.23 grams per pound of body weight. Growing demand for nutritional supplements post-workout can further contribute to the revenue growth of the segment.

The report further divides the Sports Nutrition market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Sports Nutrition market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Sports Nutrition based on product type, application, formulation, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Protein Supplements

Vitamins & Minerals Supplements

Probiotics Supplements

Omega-3-Fatty Acids Supplements

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Pre-workout

Post-workout

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

A thorough analysis of every segment helps to make strategic decisions and make profitable investments in the future. Furthermore, it helps market players to gain a competitive edge. The Sports Nutrition Market analysis of segment and sub-segment is offered in graphical and tabular formats. This study is vital to understanding the highest revenue-generating and fasting-growing segments of the market. The global Sports Nutrition Market report offers a thorough study of the major market players that are currently dominating the industry. The report includes the production, sales, and revenue analysis of these companies. These companies have adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to maintain market position.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Sports Nutrition market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Sports Nutrition with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

