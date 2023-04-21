Ream Shares Twenty-Year Worth of Spiritual Reflections

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The human mind seems to know, intuitively, that there is an intelligent being or entity behind the universe in which we live. I say it is an intelligent being because of the intricate balance of forces that, working together, keep this complex universe stable,” opens Christian layperson Jack Ream in his compendium of spiritual reflections, Signs: Living a God-Directed Life. Having lived a purposeful life, Ream dedicates this legacy to the next generation.
At 73, Ream founded an organization that set up and operates a homeless shelter in his hometown Dover, Ohio, and also serves as a recovery house for addicted men, called The Friends of the Homeless Shelter. He was also instrumental in establishing an ecumenical community food pantry, the Dover-New Philadelphia Food Pantry—which has become one of the largest food pantries in the United States.
Already at his prime age of 92, he gets real on the problems faced by the Christian Church and the meaning of living a Christian life according to God’s will in his book Signs: Living a God-Directed Life. Being a full-time volunteer at the two organizations that he has founded, Ream writes about his experiences and insights regarding the situations that transpired there. He chronicles the various types of poverty in the U.S., the Christian church, and what the church should be doing about that poverty.
Signs: Living a God-Directed Life expounds what it means to be a better Christian. A compelling read to critically understand God for the sake of our brothers and sisters in Christ, Signs: Living a God-Directed Life is available for purchase on Amazon and across other major online platforms.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
