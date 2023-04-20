Carl Berryman's book gives learnings, insights, and political views a Lieutenant Colonel has experienced

A book by Carl Berryman discloses the supposed tyranny and political correctness of The United States of America
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of politics, one can never foresee the system as it is. Is it just? Are the people given their right to freedom? These questions might remain unanswered to some. This book is for the readers who have a stand and/or are yet to have a stand against the supposed injustices, tyranny, and grievances of the political system of the United States of America. Carl Berryman, the author, briefly narrated actual experiences and real-life stories of his time as a Lieutenant Colonel of The US Army.
Carl Berryman earned a degree in zoology at the University of Missouri. After practicing animal medicine in Montana, he then joined the U.S. Army. Carl served a total of thirteen tours in over 22 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. This book is filled with learnings, insights, and political views a Lieutenant Colonel has experienced in his notable years of service. The U.S Review of Books says “Berryman’s book is well written and well organized. it included intelligent details about weaponry, politics, history, genetically modified foods, and even geology.”
To know more about Carl Berryman’s book, visit https://carlberrymanbooks.com for more information and updates. Divided We Fall is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms. Grab a copy now and dive into the mysteries of the USA.
