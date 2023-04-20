Carl Berryman's book gives learnings, insights, and political views a Lieutenant Colonel has experienced

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Why do we surrender our freedoms for the promise of cradle to grave care by our government? Tyranny. Grievances. Abuse of power. These are some factors that could make a nation weak; disarming its citizens, denying them freedom of expression and declining public transparency. Author Carl Berryman briefly narrates how the supposed politicians abuse their power in their own hands. This book aims to enlighten Americans to appreciate and defend the Constitution and The Bill of Rights. Carl Berryman shares the factors that affect the spectrum of the regionalization of the United States at a more in-depth, insightful level.
Carl Berryman was a graduate of the University of Missouri. He earned a degree in Zoology and Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine and he proceeded to practice. Who would have expected that this will not be the path Carl will take? Later on, Carl joined the U.S. Army who sponsored him in earning a Masters of Public Health with emphasis in Epidemiology. He served a total of thirteen tours in over 22 years. Carl raises thought-provoking questions in this novel that would surely make readers be curious, agitated, and concerned about the political status of The United States of America. What will happen to the American people when political socialism takes over? Is it bound to happen or is it already happening?
