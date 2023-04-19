We are thrilled to be listed among the best in the industry, especially since we are based in Grand Junction, a city known more for its wine country & vast public lands than tech-savvy marketing firms”
— Max Karren, President of Chuckwalla Design
GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Chuckwalla Design February 4, 2023
Chuckwalla Design gets recognized as a Top 50 Web Development and Design firm by 50Pros.com, an online listing used primarily by Fortune 1,000 companies to discover & hire top firms and agencies.
50Pros announced on February 4, 2023 that Chuckwalla Design has been vetted and met its qualifications as a top 50 web development and design firm within its web development and design directory. 50Pros uses an internal methodology & approach to determine if a firm is 1) competent in their field; 2) able to produce stellar results; 3) reliable & trustworthy; and 4) well-equipped for long-term potential. As an exclusive and higher-end directory platform serving Fortune 1,000 companies, 50Pros limits its listing to only 50 firms within 50 service categories.
This recognition will impact our clients by providing them with additional confidence that they are working with a top-performing agency.
“We are thrilled to be listed among the best in the industry, especially given that we are based in Grand Junction, a city known more for its wine country and vast public lands than tech-savvy marketing firms,” said Max Karren, President of Chuckwalla Design.
Receiving this award will help us continue to grow our business, better serve our clients, and raise awareness of the great work that is being done in Western Colorado.
About Chuckwalla Design
Chuckwalla Design is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Grand Junction, Colorado. We specialize in web development and design, brand strategy, SEO, and PPC. Our mission is to help businesses of all sizes achieve their marketing goals through effective digital strategies.
