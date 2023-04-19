Prepare To Feel the Speed Of Success, As Pro Racer Tommy Foster Teams Up With Lokkaroom

Get Ready to Step Into The Winner's Circle With Professional Driver Tommy Foster As He Joins Forces With Lokkaroom
PLYMOUTH, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tommy Foster’s fans can now connect with him in a way they have never been able to before as he launches his own Lokkaroom.
Tommy Foster is a highly accomplished and experienced driver. The 21-year-old British sensation started his racing career at the tender age of 8, quickly proving to be a force within European karting competitions.
His impressive string of successes in multiple English and British Championships culminated with achieving pole position for the World Finals in Portugal in 2017. With tremendous success, he has raced across the Formula 4 platforms in the UK and USA for Arden Motorsport and Alliance Racing. Tommy will be pushing for even more success in the 2023 campaign, where he will be the driver for 360 racing.
Launching on the 17th of April, Tommy Foster’s Lokkaroom will deliver a holistic, immersive digital experience, offering global membership programmes, exclusive fan rewards, collectibles, and live votes, with additional features such as members-only auctions expected at a later date.
Offering a more profound way to connect, engage and support Tommy in and out of the cockpit, the premium membership programme provides fans exclusive access to a members-only lounge full of unseen content and perks.
Alongside memberships, Tommy will launch a series of digital collections, allowing friends, family, fans, and investors to own and trade collectibles of their favourite highlights, moments, and pieces of Tommy's history.
The final feature available on launch is live voting - giving fans the platform to get involved in Tommy’s most significant talking points throughout the 2023/24 season.
Powered by Hedera - one of the most advanced, secure, and carbon-negative decentralised ledgers - Lokkaroom provides a central hub for fans to access exclusive content, earn rewards, collect their favourite players, and vote on the club’s hottest talking points.
About Lokkaroom®:
Lokkaroom® enables organisations, clubs, and athletes of all sports to create their own sustainable digital economies by enhancing the fan experience.
Developed by TMA Sport, Lokkaroom® adopts the best-emerging technologies to enhance the fan experience, offering digital ticketing, memberships, collectibles, votes, and rewards in one easy-to-use platform.
Lokkaroom®, powered by Hedera - one of the most advanced, secure, and carbon-negative decentralised ledgers - takes athlete, club, and fan participation to a new level.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.